NTA News veteran broadcaster, Aisha Bello Mustapha is dead as confirmed by the family on Monday, December 11

However, the cause of her death was not disclosed but her funeral prayer will be held in Central Mosque Abuja at 1 pm on Monday 11th December 2023.

This article by Legit.ng presents quick facts about the late Aisha, who retired in May 2022 after 35 years in service

FCT, Abuja - Popular Nigeria Television Authority News (NTA) presenter, Aisha Bello Mustapha, has reportedly passed on after a brief illness in Abuja.

The presenter who is a popular face on Nigerian television in the 90s and early 2000s retired from NTA in May 2022, BBC Pidgin reported.

Zainab Sabo, a friend of Aisha's family confirmed the death and added that her funeral prayer will take place at Abuja Central Mosque by 1:00pm on Monday, December 11, according to Muslim rites.

“It's true that Mama (Aisha) is dead and her funeral prayer is slated for 1:00pm. We will really miss her and we pray for God to bless her soul.” Zainab tell BBC Pidgin.

Facts about Aisha Bello Mustapha

This article however presents a brief profile of the late Aisha Bello Mustapha:

The former presenter retired in May 2002

After 35 years of working with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Aisha retired in May 2022, which concludes her remarkable career in the broadcasting industry.

Former GM of NTA Parliament

The late Aisha is versatile and her skill set include journalism, television production, broadcasting, editing, and her last role as the General Manager of NTA Parliament before retiring.

A popular TV personality

The professional manner and her unique style solidify her as one of NTA most popular faces and voices, leaving a big mark for in the Nigerian broadcast industry.

Aisha, a veteran broadcaster

Aisha legacy in the Nigerian media is huge. She started her journey at NTA, rising to the role of an assistant director of news and later becoming the general manager of NTA Parliament and also featuring as one of the popular broadcasters on NTA Network News during the ’90s and early 2000s.

She bagged a BSC of Masscomm/media studeies from ABU

Meanwhile, the late veteran boradcaster, in terms of education, earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication/Media studies from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, located in Kaduna state.

Source: Legit.ng