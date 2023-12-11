The tragic loss of Aisha Bello Mustapha, a veteran broadcaster for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), has been confirmed by her family

FCT, Abuja - The children of Aisha Bello Mustapha, a former General Manager of NTA Parliament and an esteemed newscaster on NTA Network News at 9 PM in the '90s and early 20s, have verified the passing of their mother.

Aisha Bello Mustapha, who served the Nigerian Television Authority for 35 years and retired in May 2022, breathed her last in the early hours of Monday, December 11, 2023, at an Abuja hospital, New Telegraph reported.

Aisha Bello was the face of NTA in the late 90s and early 2000s. Photo Credit: @KaitafiS/@KhaleephaHayat

The announcement of her unfortunate demise was made through a statement issued by her family members.

As reported by BBC Pidgin, the statement from her family reads:

“Innalilahi wa inna Alaihin Rajiun. May Allah forgive our Mother Hajia Aishat Bello Mustapha.

“Mama indeed you are a very kind-hearted person. We will miss you and hope you are enjoying Rahma. Funeral Prayer to hold in central mosque Abuja 1 pm on Monday, 11th December 2023.”

According to Blueprint, Aisha Bello, who passed away, was a well-known figure in the media world, making a lasting impact on the Nigerian broadcasting scene.

As an experienced news presenter, she was famous for her powerful and articulate delivery, captivating audiences in Nigeria and reaching households beyond the country's borders.

