Akpabio at 61: 108 APC Non-Serving Senators Hail Senate President
Nigeria

by  Segun Adeyemi

The 108-member group of APC non-serving Senators has praised Senate President Godswill Akpabio on his 61st birthday.

The group conveyed its appreciation in a statement issued in Abuja by Senator Basheer Lado, who serves as the Convener and Chairman Pro team.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate
Akpabio was born on 9 December 1962. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio
Source: Twitter

While wishing Akpabio a happy 61st birthday, Lado said the dedication and accomplishments of the Senate President in the political arena were commendable and uncommon.

He said:

“Your pivotal role in advancing the renewed hope agenda alongside President Tinubu has not gone unnoticed, showcasing your unwavering commitment to progress.

“Your exceptional leadership qualities resonate in the harmonious working relationship you have fostered between the legislature and the executive arm of government. Your ability to unite and drive collaboration is truly inspiring.

“Wishing you continued success and fulfilment as you celebrate this milestone.
“May your uncommon contributions continue to shape a better future for our nation.”

