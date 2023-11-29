Nigeria has leapfrogged the United States with a ground-breaking record in democracy and governance

Senate President Godswill Akpabio revealed this milestone at President Bola Tinubu's presentation of the 2024 appropriation bill

Senator Akpabio disclosed that in 24 years, Nigeria has produced ex-lawmakers as president and vice president, a feat that took the US 185 years

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has highlighted during the joint National Assembly session for the presentation of the N27.5 trillion budget by President Bola Tinubu that Nigeria accomplished a milestone within 24 years of its democratic existence.

This feat took the United States 185 years to achieve.

The United States produced former lawmakers as president and vice almost two centuries after independence and it took Nigeria only 24 years. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio/Getty Images

Source: UGC

As reported by Daily Trust, Akpabio pointed out that in Nigeria's 24th year of democracy, former senators had assumed the roles of President and Vice President.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigeria's historic feat over US

He said that in the United States, it took over a century and a half for President John F. Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson to reach the White House 185 years into American democracy.

Akpabio said:

“Mr President, the United States of America has started democracy for about 247 years. But it was only when it marked its 185th anniversary that it succeeded in producing two former senators John F Kennedy and Lyndon B Johnson as president and vice president respectively.

“But within 24 years of our democracy, we have achieved what took the United States of America 185 years to achieve.”

He also noted that, in addition to Tinubu and Shettima, other former federal lawmakers were holding public offices.

“Not only do we have two former distinguished senators serving as president and vice president of our dear country, but we also have other alumni of this National Assembly in positions of public trust,” Akpabio added.

Stats: 1.8 million Nigerians living with HIV, NASS to raise funds to combat virus

In another report, new statistics have revealed that the estimated number of persons living with HIV in Nigeria has hit 1.8 million.

The stats revealed further that 58 per cent of the persons living with HIV are female, while 42 per cent are men.

However, an intervention has commenced as the national assembly has committed to raising funds to combat the virus.

Source: Legit.ng