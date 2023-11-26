Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central senatorial district, extends birthday felicitations to former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, has felicitated with former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as he clocks 77.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng her chief press secretary, Arogbonlo Israel, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan hailed the Adamawa-born politician for his sterling leadership style, his contribution to the growth of Nigeria's democracy, and his sacrifice for an ideal nation.

"It's my great delight to join millions of Nigerians to celebrate His Excellency, Alh. Atiku Abubakar - an exceptional leader and elder stateman who remains committed to a united Nigeria through his remarkable contributions to the socio-political and economic development of our beloved country and, in particular, your unique role in deepening our nation’s democracy.

"Your unwavering advocacy for a new Nigeria that works for all has impacted many Nigerians over the years, especially your unrelenting sacrifice for our beloved country.

"May God grant you more wisdom to continue your good works and abundant life as you age gracefully. Happy birthday, sir," she said.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, clocked 77 on Saturday, November 25.

Peter Obi hails Atiku on 77th birthday

In a similar development, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has taken to his social media page to celebrate with Atiku.

Obi, in a series of tweets shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, November 25, showered praises on the former VP, whom he described as his elder brother and leader.

The former Anambra state governor thanked God for Atiku's journey so far in Nigeria's politics and beyond.

Atiku at 77: How Abacha’s goons almost killed ex-VP

Meanwhile, Phrank Shaibu, the special assistant on public communication to Atiku, has revealed how his principal was almost killed by the regime of the former military junta, the late General Sani Abacha.

Shaibu revealed this in his birthday eulogy to Atiku.

He recounted how Atiku debuted into politics in the late 80s after a successful stint in service as a customs officer.

