President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of nine management and governing councils of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)

The president charged the new board members to discharge their duties with patriotism and in line with the renewed hope agenda

Tinubu said the experts should work towards the goal of ensuring that Nigeria achieve 70% of indigenous content and participation in Nigeria's energy sector

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of nine new governing councils and management of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

This was disclosed in a Facebook post by the special adviser to the president of media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday evening, December 7.

President Tinubu appoints 9 experts to govern NCDMB Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the appointments were in line with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010), adding that the appointees were qualified for the positions.

Full list of new President Tinubu's appointees

Below is the list of the appointees

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri — Chairman/HMS, Petroleum Resources Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe — Executive Secretary Oritsemyiwa Eyesan — Member/EVP Upstream, NNPCL Gbenga Komolafe — Member/CEO, NUPRC Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens — Member Nicolas Odinuwe — Member Raphael Samuel — Member Sadiq Abubakar — Member Olorundare Sunday Thomas — Member

The statement added that the President expected the high-profile appointees to carry out their responsibilities with high patriotism, which will lead to Tinubimproved local participation in the energy sector as part of the agenda of the Renewed Hope.

Tinubu challenges new appointees

Tinubu then set a goal for the new appointees. The statement reads:

"The goal is 70% indigenous content and participation in the nation's energy industry during the lifespan of this administration."

The appointments came at a time when the country was mourning the hundreds of people mistakenly bombed by the Nigerian army during a raid on the armed bandits, hurting the peace of the Northern part of Nigeria.

See the Facebook post here:

"President should not be petroleum minister": Sanusi tells Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the former CBN governor, has said President Bola Tinubu should desist from making himself the minister of petroleum.

The former emir of Kano, who had earlier commended the President's economic policy, demanded that the NNPC Limited should be properly audited for serious reform.

According to the grand Khalifa of the Tijaniyyah group, there is no need to review the CBN Act to free the apex bank of political influence.

Source: Legit.ng