There is tension in Isiaka in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, following a bloody union election

It was gathered that vehicles were burnt, cars, houses, and shops vandalized and several individuals attacked

The Council Chairman has ordered the two leaders to replace and repair all damaged properties including burnt motorcycles, vandalized vehicles, and other items.

Ivo, Ebonyi state - The election of the Ano Stone Dealers Association turned bloody with about 25 vehicles burnt, cars, houses, and shops vandalized and several individuals attacked in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

An eyewitness, Clinton Chukwu said some hoodlums attacked a group led by Ekeh Augustine, outgoing chairman on their way to Isiaka, the venue of the election on Saturday, November 4, Leadership reported.

According to Chukwu, many are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital after being inflicted with gunshot injuries

“It was an unfortunate incident, the hoodlums who are from this community shoot sporadically caused panic in the community to the point that police officers and other security agencies had to run for their lives.

“The same hoodlums attacked the electoral committee Chairman, Mr Charles Ajah, whom they stabbed with bottles and is currently being hospitalized. They destroyed the GLK Jeep of one of the electoral committee members Mr. Cornelius Chukwu and beat others to a coma.

It was gathered that there is serious tension in the community over fear of a reprisal attack.

The unfortunate incident has led to many residents of the area relocating to nearby villages for fear of being attacked.

The Press Secretary to the Ivo Council Chairman, Richard Egu said that two leaders of the group have been directed to replace and repair all damaged properties including burnt motorcycles, vandalized vehicles, and other items.

Egu added that both leaders must pay for the hospital bills of the victims.

