The Sultan of Sokoto has demanded justice for those killed by the military airstrikes in Tudun Biri village in Kaduna state

The first-class monarch said they would continue to push until justice is served to the victims of military airstrikes

Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar added that prayers will also be made for those killed in Kaduna state

Kaduna state - The Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has reacted to the killing of Muslims celebrating Maulud in Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The Sultan demanded justice for the victims of the military airstrikes that killed several persons, Daily Trust reported.

The monarch stated while speaking at the Silver Anniversary of the Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Isa Muhammad (CON) in Kafanchan, Kaduna, on Friday, December 8.

He added that they will continue to push until airstrikes victims get justice.

“We are here not only to celebrate the emir but to also pray for the emirate and the lives of those killed in Kaduna State. We are going to push for it until justice is served to the people.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, said the military will take serious steps to prevent a repetition of the unfortunate incident, according to The Nation.

“Our duty is to protect the citizens, we are going to take serious action to make sure something like this is not going to happen again anywhere in the country. The president has ordered a thorough investigation on it.”

