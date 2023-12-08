Congratulations are in order as Dangote Refinery, Africa's largest oil refinery kick-starts operations fully

Former President Muhammadu Buhari's aide confirmed the development via a post on his X page on Friday, December 8

Nigerians are hopeful that the Dangote refinery will bring to an end the scarcity of fuel in the country and a drop in its cost price

The Dangote Oil Refinery has finally commenced fuel production in Nigeria.

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari made this disclosure in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Friday, December 8 as he congratulated Alhaji Aliko Dangote for the successful takeoff of the refinery.

Buhari's former aide reacts as Dangote Refinery operates fully in Nigeria. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

The former aide described the move as a "monumental achievement" not only for the Dangote Group but also for Nigeria's oil market and the broader economy.

He tweeted:

"Heartfelt congratulations to Alhaji @AlikoDangote on the successful takeoff of the Dangote Refinery. The monumental achievement marks a significant milestone not only for the esteemed Dangote Group but for Nigeria's oil market and the broader economy."

Nigerians react as Buhari's aide congratulates Dangote

Nigerians took to the comment section of Bashir Ahmad's post and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@masud_basheer tweeted:

"I pray it brings life-changing opportunities to the people of Nigeria."

@Abbaskolasanusi tweeted:

"Aliko the magician️."

@Ali__harazimi tweeted:

"May is be in the favor of the masses."

@chuchunGYE tweeted:

"May it be for the betterment of Nigeria most especially the north."

@REGINALDconnect tweeted:

"How many times since 2023?

@Muhdalameen90 tweeted:

"May Nigeria succeed.. Amen."

@UhunomaEtinosa tweeted:

"So with the opening of this massive refinery, we hope the sales of PMP will reduce too?

