EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, expressed worry about 'the alarming rate' of Nigerian youths involved in cyber crimes

Olukoyede said it is worrisome that seven out of 10 students in the country are involved in cyber crimes

The statement was not well received by the majority of internet users who pounced on the EFCC helmsman

FCT, Abuja - Many Nigerians on social media have described as unfortunate a recent statement credited to the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olu Olukoyede, where he alleged that most students in tertiary institutions in the country are into fraud.

According to several internet users, the assertion by the EFCC boss was not only general but unsubstantiated.

Several internet users are not happy with Olukoyede for his alleged glittering generalisation. Photos credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

'EFCC chair has insulted Nigerian students'

Legit.ng reports that the crime called yahoo yahoo is a term for internet fraudsters.

Check out the reactions of Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) to Olukoyede's assertion below:

@MO_Shaibu_ wrote:

"This is an insult on all Nigerian students by EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede. I could list 10 Nigerian students that I know right now, and none of them is an internet fraudster. Maybe he is referring to schools in his hometown because we know the fraudsters in government right now."

@YarKafanchan commented:

"This is dangerous. How did the EFCC Chairman arrive at these figures? Criminalising the majority of Nigerian students is cruel and wicked."

@AbdulMahmud01 said:

"Having stolen their future, they now call them mobsters and internet fraudsters!

"CJN, EFCC Chairman, good evening. How's your family?' In Sabinus' voice."

