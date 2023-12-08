The Dangote Refinery has begun production as scheduled amid a flurry of congratulations from Nigerian

A video of a ship carrying crude oil circulating on social media is said to have berthed at the facility

The refinery management said that the facility will focus on the Nigerian market before exporting to other countries

Nigerians have reacted to the takeoff of the Dangote Refinery after the $20 billion facility began production.

Chevron oil supplies first crude to Dangote Refinery

The refinery, which has postponed production twice, began production amid the outpouring of congratulatory messages from Nigerians. The refinery management confirmed it had received its first crude oil shipment from the Agbami oil field operated by Chevron.

A video of a ship loaded with crude oil was circulating on social media. It was believed to be the shipment meant for Africa's largest refinery.

An oil tanker carrying about 950,000 barrels of crude berthed at the offshore crude receiving terminal at about 7 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2023.

The refinery had revealed that it would focus on the Nigerian market before exporting refined products to other markets.

Nigerians react

According to reports, the refinery is projected to generate about 100,000 jobs in the country when fully operational.

However, Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate Aliko Dangote and the refinery management for the successful regions post-electionalso regions takeoff of the 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery.

Bashir Ahmad, former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, said the event marks a significant milestone for Nigeria and the Dangote Group.

He said:

Heartfelt congratulations to Alhaji @AlikoDangote on the successful takeoff of the Dangote Refinery. The monumental achievement marks a significant milestone for the esteemed Dangote Group, Nigeria's oil market, and the broader economy.

Another social media user said:

"It's official: Dangote refinery is up and running. Every Nigerian is happy about this, apart from people from certain tribes and regions. The post-election imaginary lovers of Nigeria celebrate and promote every negative thing about Nigeria and cry about every good thing that happens in this country."

A third person said:

"As usual, a NORTHERNER ensuring Nigeria survives Dangote Refinery finally takes off! A testament to the relentless vision of a Northerner determined to see Nigeria's economy thrive. They are fueling the future of Southerners regardless of their prevailing bigotry against Arewa.

