Kaduna state - Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Kaduna State over the killing of Muslims celebrating Maluod Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Shettima was accompanied by the Speaker, Abbas Tajuddeen, Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Daily Trust reported.

He is in Kaduna state to commiserate with the victims and families of last Sunday’s military airstrikes.

As reported by Channels TV, the vice president was welcomed on arrival at the Nigerian Air Force base, Mando by Governor Uba Sani and top state government officials.

Why army launched attack on Kaduna community, Defence headquarters reveals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters made some clarification about the drone attack on the Ligarma community.

The director of defence media operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said the bomb attack was based on credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Maj.-Gen. Buba said the Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) detachment observed suspicious movement of terrorists at Ligarma around 10 pm on Sunday, December 3.

Resident narrates how he lost 34 family members to Kaduna bombing

No fewer than thirty-four family members were victims of the Nigerian Army’s aerial bombardment on Tudun Biri village.

A resident of the community, Idris Dahiru, said 34 of his family members were killed in the tragic incident that occurred on Sunday, December 3.

President Tinubu reacts to bombing of Muslims during Maulud

President Bola Tinubu described the bombing of the Muslim faithful during the Maulud celebration in a village at Tundun Biri as painful.

The President sympathised with the families of the victims as well as the people and the government of Kaduna state.

Tinubu directed a thorough investigation into the tragic incident. He, however, called for calm while the authorities look diligently into the tragic incident.

