Ahead of the Supreme Court judgement concerning the disputed Kano governorship election, the embattled state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has rejigged his team

The governor’s official spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, has been elevated from chief press secretary to director-general, media and publicity

Among those appointed are Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo and Engr. Sarki Ahmad, two prominent loyalists of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has approved the appointment of an additional seven heads of agencies and 13 special advisers.

As reported by The Nation on Thursday, December 7, the Kano governor also approved the promotion of his official spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, from chief press secretary (CPS) to director general, media and publicity.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has entrusted more loyalists with responsibilities. Photo credit: Sanusi Bature D-Tofa

Source: Facebook

Kano: Governor Yusuf rejigs team

This was contained in a statement by Aliyu Yusuf, the director of public enlightenment at the Kano government house.

The statement said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Daily Trust reported that while congratulating the appointees on their new roles, the governor tasked them to prove their mettle by remaining committed to achieving the set goals of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) administration.

Below is the full list of the special advisers approved by Governor Yusuf:

1. Dr. Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, Special Adviser, Human Resources

2. Hon. Dankaka Hussain Bebeji, Special Adviser, Deputy Governor's office

3. Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ogbu, Special Adviser, Igbo Community

4. Abdussalam Abdullateef, Special Adviser, Yoruba Community

5. Mr. Andrew Ma'aji, Special Adviser, Northern Minority

6. Alh. Usman Bala, Special Adviser, State Affairs

7. Hajiya A'in Jafaru Fagge, Special Adviser, Positive Propaganda

8. Hon. Isah Musa Kumurya, Special Adviser, Marshals

9. Dr. Naziru Halliru, Special Adviser, Budget and Economic Planning

10. Barr. Maimuna Umar Sharifai, Special Adviser, Community Policing

11. Hon. Danladi Karfi, Special Adviser, Transportation

12. Gwani Muhammad Auwal Mukhtar, Special Adviser, Inter-Party Relations

13. Alhaji Ada'u Lawan, Special Adviser, Cabinet Office

The 7 heads of agencies are listed below:

1. Hon. Rabi'u Saleh Gwarzo, Permanent Commissioner I SUBEB

2. Engr. Sarki Ahmad, Director General, Rural Access and Mobility Project

3. Hon. Surajo Imam Dala, Director General, Cottage Trade and Street Hawking

4. Dr. Dahiru Saleh Muhammad, Executive Secretary, Science and Technical Schools Board

5. Abubakar Adamu Rano, Deputy Managing Director, Radio Kano

6. Hajiya Hauwa Isah Ibrahim, Deputy Managing Director, ARTV

7. Dr. Gaddafi Sani Shehu, Deputy Managing Director, Kano Hydro Electricity Development Company (KHEDCO).

High Court freezes Kano govt's accounts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a federal high court in Abuja granted a garnishee order nisi against accounts belonging to the Kano state government.

The directive affects the accounts operated by the Kano government in 20 commercial banks and four other accounts in Nigeria.

Appeal Court sacks Kano governor

In another related news, Legit.ng noted that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacked Governor Yusuf.

The court upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which sacked Yusuf. With this verdict, Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to succeed Yusuf. Sacked Yusuf is a chieftain of the NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng