Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made a strong observation as the call for Nyesom Wike's sack heightens

The Igbo group accused the opposition parties of masterminding the protest against the FCT minister

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in a statement, revealed the protest was aimed at distracting Wike from performing his duties in the FCT

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the protests held in Abuja against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

The group disclosed that it is the handiwork of opposition parties in an attempt to distract President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo says those calling for Wike's sack are distracting Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Ohanaeze Ndigbo reacts to calls for Wike's sack

In a statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the opposition political parties were urged to allow Wike to focus on his duties and not politicking, Daily Independent reported.

The Igbo socio-political group described the Abuja protests as a cheap political goal aimed at distracting Wike, who is one of the pillars of Tinubu’s administration.

Isiguzoro stated that Nigerians know that President Tinubu is an experienced leader and father of the nation.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu could catch a glimpse of the opposition's grandstanding to weaken his administration through childish protests.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated thus:

"Ethno religious sentiments should not be brought into every facet of our national development! Competence and capacity to deliver infrastructural and economic development in fact should be the watchword! And there is no doubt that Wike has the track record.”

Tinubu told to sack Wike, video trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that hundreds of indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in conjunction with civil society groups, have called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

On Wednesday, December 6, the protesters were seen in a viral video calling for the resignation of Wike over land racketeering allegations.

The protesters stormed the National Assembly Complex in their hundreds, stating that Wike's administration was incompetent and without vision.

Igbos moved to Lagos and allegedly developed the state, Ohanaeze reveals

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said Igbos developed Lagos by making swampy lands habitable.

Iwuanyanwu said Igbo forebears” are the “heroes” of the Lagos state of today for investing to make Lagos befitting as the federal capital territory.

He stated this while speaking during a press briefing on Friday, December 1.

Source: Legit.ng