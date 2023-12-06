The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 11 justices of the Court of Appeal for elevation to the Supreme Court bench

NJC said that the council took the decision at its 104th meeting after considering the list of candidates presented by its interview committee

The meeting was chaired by the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, who doubles as NJC’s chairperson

FCT, Abuja - The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointment of 11 justices of the Court of Appeal for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The NJC took the decision during its meeting which ended late on Wednesday, December 6, Channels Television reported.

The National Judicial Council has the power to appoint and exercise disciplinary control over judicial officers. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

NJC recommends appointments of Supreme Court justices

This was contained in a statement by the NJC’s director of information, Soji Oye.

Per The Nation newspaper, Oye said the swearing-in of all recommended candidates to the Supreme Court bench will take place after President Bola Tinubu approves their recommendation and the Senate confirms their appointment.

Legit.ng understands that Wednesday's meeting is the last for the year 2023.

Those recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court are:

Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya Justice Stephen Jonah Adah Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

Furthermore, the NJC recommended the appointment of Justice Mohammed Ramat to the Court of Appeal, as well as six heads of courts and 26 other judicial officers.

