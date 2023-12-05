Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, has expressed regret over the bombing and killing of some Kaduna villagers by the Nigerian army on Sunday

The villagers were said to be celebrating the Moulud Nabiyy when the drone attacked and killed scores of the citizens

But the Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday visited the village and commiserated with the people of the community while promising compensation for the victims' families

Igabi, Kaduna - The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, has expressed regret over the bombing of some Muslim worshippers at the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

General Lagbaja expressed regret during his visit to the village on Tuesday, December 5, describing the incident as a very disheartening one, according to a statement by The Nigerian Army on the same day as seen by Legit.ng.

According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff was accompanied by the principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division and met with the Dangaladima Zazau, the District Head of Rigasa, Architect Aminu Idris, other leaders and members of the community.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja visits Kaduna village

The statement reads in part:

"Gen Lagbaja noted that in the recent past, the general area of Tudun Biri and adjoining villages were infested with armed bandits, who terrorised the communities until troops of the Nigerian Army started conducting operations to sanitize the area and make it habitable.

"He pointed out, that the troops were carrying out aeriel patrols when they observed a group of people and wrongly analyzed and misinterpreted their pattern of activities to be similar to that of the bandits, before the drone strike."

On Sunday, some villagers in the community were reportedly bombed by the military in a misfire attacked and killed hundreds of innocent citizens. The development has attarcted criticism from the opposition parties and many Nigerians.

