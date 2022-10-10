Muslims around the world have gathered to celebrate the birth of the holy prophet Muhammad

Mawlid Nayiyy is the day set aside by the Muslim faithful to celebrate the remembrance of the Holy Prophet Muhammad's birth

In a viral video, Muslims around the world were seen expressing excitement for the grace and opportunity to come out for the celebration

Some Muslims worldwide celebrated the birth of their holy Prophet Muhammad on Friday, October 7.

The colourful moment of the celebration was captured in a video shared by Reuters on its verified Twitter handle on Monday, October 10.

How Muslims around the world celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi Photo Credit: @dailysabah

Source: Twitter

When is Mawlid Nabiyy?

The federal government of Nigeria had, on Friday, declared a Monday as work free day in honour of the celebration of 2022’s Eid ul-Mawlid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

It was contained in a communique signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Shuaib Belgore.

Why is Mawlid al-Nabi celebrated?

Aregbesola congratulated Muslims in the country and the diaspora for the grace of witnessing the 2022 celebration of the holy prophet Muhammad.

The minister urges Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance as they are spiritual virtues that the holy prophet Muhammad exemplified.

He added that such virtues will guarantee peace, security and harmony in the country.

Source: Legit.ng