Owerri, Imo state - The Imo state police command on Tuesday, December 5, said it has killed the second-in-command of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Legit.ng reports that the ESN is armed wing of the controversial Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking the sovereignty of Eastern Nigeria.

The slain ESN second-in-command was accused of being part of the killers of the divisional police officer (DPO) of Ahiazu Mbaise in Imo state.

His killing followed the alleged confessions made by suspected IPOB/ESN commanders identified as Ebube Virus and Ishaka, who were recently arrested by operatives of the command’s anti-kidnapping squad, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Per Leadership newspaper, the commissioner of police (CP) in Imo state, Aboki Danjuma, disclosed the update in a statement issued by the police spokesperson, Henry Okoye.

The Imo police's statement partly reads:

“Following the confessions made by the suspected IPOB/ESN Terrorist allegedly involved in the killing of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and other dastardly acts in the Mbaise axis, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa on Monday 4th of December, 2023 stormed the criminal hideout of a deadly IPOB/ESN terrorist syndicate led by Ebube Virus and Ishaka, at Umuogu Amuzu in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo state and dislodged the terrorists.

“In the process, a ferocious battle broke out between the terrorists and the combat-ready police agents, neutralising the second in Command Ebube Virus, who is well-known on the command’s wanted list due to their nefarious actions in the Mbaise axis."

