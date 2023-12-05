The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has strongly condemned the killing of unarmed and innocent villagers

MURIC said the incident reflects carelessness and lack of professionalism on the part of the Nigerian Army

The Islamic human rights organisation therefore called on authorities to investigate the incident and compensate the victims and their families

Tudun Biri, Kaduna state - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reacted after the army acknowledged one of its fighter jets accidentally struck Tudun Biri village in Kaduna state as residents were celebrating a Muslim festival.

MURIC condemned the sad occurrence in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 5.

Kaduna airstrike: MURIC grieves, calls for investigation

In the statement issued by its executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the Islamic human rights organisation described the incident in Kaduna as sad and unprofessional. MURIC also demanded proper investigation and compensation for the victims.

The full statement reads:

“Army drones killed 120 innocent villagers at Tudun-Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Sunday, 3rd December, 2023. The victims were celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) when the ugly incident occurred.

“Although the Nigerian Army has accepted responsibility for the attack. We strongly condemn the killing of unarmed and innocent villagers. The incident reflects carelessness and lack of professionalism.

“MURIC demands full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this disaster. Those found responsible for the callous murder of these innocent Muslim villagers must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We also demand full compensation for lives lost and properties destroyed in this thoughtless attack. Live is sacred and soldiers should not turn innocent civilians to lawful targets of their killing machines.”

Nigerian Army confirms bombing of Kaduna villagers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kaduna government on Monday afternoon, December 4, said it received briefings on the previous day of an alleged missed target airstrike on Tudun Biri village in the state.

The airstrike left several citizens dead and others injured.

Kaduna: 'Many civilians killed'

Legit.ng also reported that many villagers were feared dead following a bomb allegedly dropped by men of the Nigerian Armed Forces jet.

Preliminary reports indicated that about 30 people died during the incident on Sunday, December 3, around 9:00pm.

Tudun Biri incident: Kaduna governor takes action

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state ordered an immediate investigation into the tragic incident.

Sani said search and rescue operations in the area are ongoing and top government officials have been dispatched to the area to assess the situation and reach out to the families of the victims.

