Kaduna state - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has ordered an immediate investigation into the tragic incident, where Muslim faithful observing the Maulud celebration were mistakenly killed and many others by the Nigerian Army.

Sani said search and rescue operations in the area are ongoing and top government officials have been dispatched to the area to assess the situation and reach out to the families of the victims.

The governor made this known in a statement issued via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ubasanius

“I have ordered an immediate investigation into the tragic incident. We are determined to prevent a repeat of this tragedy and reassure our people that their protection would be prioritized in the sustained fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.”

He added that:

“I appeal to the affected community, and all citizens to keep calm and continue to support the security forces and the state government in our battle against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in Kaduna State. I am in consultation with the security forces to ensure that such mistakes are avoided in future operations.”

Nigerian Army confirms bombing of Kaduna villagers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kaduna government on Monday afternoon, December 4, said it received briefings on the previous day of an alleged missed target airstrike on Tudun Biri village, which left several citizens dead and others injured.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, the overseeing commissioner, ministry of Internal Security and home affairs of Kaduna state, a meeting was presided over by the deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, attended by heads of security agencies and religious and traditional leaders, where the Nigerian Army (NA) explained the circumstances which led to what it called "unfortunate and unintended".

Nigerian Air Force speaks on alleged bombing of Kaduna villagers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) refuted media reports that its aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna.

Although it is believed that the NAF officials thought the slain civilians were terrorists, the agency said the information is "false".

