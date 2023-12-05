Police in Delta state have expressed serious concern over the rising cases of criminal activities such as ritual killings, kidnapping, and internet fraud

Bright Edafe, the police command's spokesperson, linked the issue to suspicious sources of wealth of some individuals

He however maintained that the police have charged its operatives to arrest individuals who cannot explain their sources of wealth, and income and probe them

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Delta state, Asaba - The Delta state police command has called for a thorough check on individuals who are unable to justify their sources of wealth and income, noting they should be investigated and charged to court.

Police to begin arrest, probe of Nigerians without legitimate source of income, suspicious wealth. Photo credit: @Brightgoldenboy

Source: Twitter

The spokesperson for the command, Bright Edafe, made this call while urging Nigerians to see the investigation of suspicious wealth as a necessary step in safeguarding communities from the threats of kidnapping, ritual killings, and fraud."

In a post shared on his X page, (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, December 3, the police spokesman lamented rising cases of fraud, ritual killings and internet fraud (yahoo yahoo).

Edafe tweeted:

"It is a very sad trend that people feel it's wrong to question the suspicious wealth of persons who can not lay claim to any justifiable means of income. When we have cases of ritual killings, Kidnapping, and even internet fraud. We tell our men to do the right thing and not take it as an avenue to extort."

His post has got many talking on social media.

