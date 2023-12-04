DSS officers clashed with private guards and NSCDC personnel at the Edo Specialist Hospital in Benin City

It was gathered that the pandemonium started after a medical officer failed to respond to a DSS officer who slumped during a meeting

A private security guard and female personnel of the NSCDC sustained injuries before the police restored normalcy

Benin City, Edo state - Pandemonium broke out in Benin City as personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) clashed with men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the Edo Specialist Hospital.

As reported by The Punch, a private security guard and female personnel of the NSCDC sustained injuries during the clash that occurred on Monday, December 4.

A DSS official, who didn’t disclose his name told newsmen that the medical officer failed to respond to them when they brought one of its officers alleged to have slumped during a meeting for medical attention.

"We then rushed him to the Edo Specialist Hospital, which is the closest to our office, but the reception we got there was poor.

“It was our people who had to bring our colleague down from the vehicle. When you go to the hospital, courtesy demands that you bring the patient down and attend to him or her; at least show commitment, but right in the car, they said they cannot carry him and we have to carry him down ourselves.”

It was gathered that it took the intervention of the Oba Market Police Station, and the Chief Security Officer, Government House to restore normalcy.

According to Daily Trust, witnesses said they observed an unmarked white Hilux Van conveying the victims, wearing a jacket at the hospital premises.

Reacting to the allegation, the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr David Odiko, said:

“They brought him as an emergency case. He was said to have slumped, and the doctor on duty went to check, he said he met the guy lying on the seat of the car and that the patient wasn’t breathing.

“He couldn’t see the chest and abdomen moving, then he proceeded to check if there was still a pulse and heartbeat which were also absent. He said he still proceeded to do CPR, but there was no response.

“The diagnosis the doctor made was that he was brought in dead, and they said they were not going to take that, and they personally moved him into our facility and dropped him on the floor. I was told that another group of personnel injured the Civil Defence personnel that was on duty on her head.”

