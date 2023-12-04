Nigerians have started reacting to the killing of some villagers at the Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State following a report of bombing from the Nigerian Army on Sunday evening, December 3.

According to The Punch, the Kaduna state government said the military admitted to have mistakenly dropped the bomb on the villagers who were celebrating Maulud Nabiyy, killing no fewer than 30 people.

Nigerians react as army claims responsibility of bombing of Kaduna villagers Photo Credit: Uncle Deji

Source: Twitter

How Nigerians react to misfire by Nigerian Army

Some prominent Nigerians took to their social media to condemn the situation. Below are some of their reactions:

Bashir Ahmad

A former aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari described the situation as unfortunate. He said:

"Unfortunately! The Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for the bombing of villagers during a Maulud Nabiyy (SAW) celebration at Tudun Biriin in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The army, however, said the airstrikes were inadvertent, saying operatives were targeting terrorists.

"Over 30 residents were feared dead in the airstrikes on Sunday night.

Amnesty International Nigeria

The Nigeria chapter of the amnesty international have also condemned the situation, saying launching airstrike was never a standard practice. The group said:

"Amnesty International strongly condemns air strikes by the Nigerian Army launched on Tudun Biri village in Igabi LGA of Kaduna state. Over 120 civilians have been killed and dozens injured. Launching air raids is not a legitimate law enforcement method by anyone’s standard."

Sammy Desh

Sammy Desh condemned the situation, adding that no one has ever been punished for such ack in the history of the country. He said.

"How does the Nigerian Army keep murdering civilians with air strikes and later claiming it to be an error.

"Even worse is the fact that heads never roll, and people just move on like it's nothing."

Kawu Garba

Kawu Garba condemned the situation, adding that the military would never be intentional in killing the villagers and urged Nigerians not to cancel their efforts in combating the terrorist in the northern Nigeria. He said:

"The Nigerian army would never deliberately bombed civilians. What happened was a clear misfire and an unfortunate one. Our military forces have been eliminating terrorists with very good precision and we should not cancel this mistake."

Ayobami

Ayobami described the situation as horrible, saying that such should not be happening to Nigerians on Nigerian territory. He wrote:

"The insane thing is that the victims of the Nigerian Army strike were celebrating Maloud( Prophet’s birthday) and the army mistook them for terrorists. Last time the Airforce mistakenly killed wedding guests. Horrible."

Source: Legit.ng