There had been reports of an air force jet killing some wedding guests while targeting bandits in the Genu area of Niger state

But the Nigerian Air Force has issued a statement contradicting the claims of civilian casualties in the airstrike targeted at bandits

Many communities in Northern Nigeria have been sacked by daring bandits who seem to have turned kidnapping for ransom into a business

FCT, Abuja - A report claiming that a fighter jet mistakenly bombed the venue of a wedding in Genu, a town in Rijau local government area of Niger state, has been dismissed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Nigerian Air Force insists that its airstrikes are professionally conducted. Photo: Nigerian Air Force HQ

Source: Facebook

The spokesperson for the NAF, Edward Gabkwet, told The Cable that the airstrike was targeted at the location of bandits who were gathered in the area.

He said:

''We undertook a mission to the northern part of Genu after receiving information that scores of bandits were gathered around the area with bikes and vehicles.’’

“We found out it was very credible information, so our aircraft were dispatched to the area.''

NAF says no record of unintended casualties

Gabkwet explained that the Nigerian Air Force has no record of unintended casualties apart from the bandits.

According to The Nation, the spokesperson stated that the false report of bombing a wedding venue is an attempt to discredit the efforts of the military and other security agencies at combating banditry.

Bandits continue attacks in Kaduna state

Meanwhile, a report by Leadership indicates that at least 12 people have been kidnapped by bandits in a new residential area of Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria, Kaduna state.

According to the report, eight people who are mostly males were kidnapped from one residence.

Zamfara emir accused of supporting bandits

In another news, the Emir of Zurmi in Zamfara, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Muhammad, has been suspended from his throne over allegations of involvement in banditry.

Muhammad's suspension was approved by Governor Bello Matawalle on Saturday, June 12, PM News reported.

However, according to the state's head of service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Governor Matawalle has already set up a committee to look into the allegations made against the monarch.

Source: Legit.ng