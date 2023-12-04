Armed robbers attacked students’ homes at Gateway Polytechnic in Ode-remo, Ogun state

Legit.ng gathered that the robbers attacked some students leaving campus in Ode-Remo, Ipara, and Isara

Students of the high institution disclosed that robbery attacks has been recurring since the start of 2023

Ode-Remo, Ogun state - A young man said to be a student of Gateway Polytechnic, identified simply as Segun, has been killed in a fresh robbery attack on Ode-Remo community in Iperu North local government area (LGA) of Ogun state.

According to Daily Trust, the attack happened in the early hours of Saturday, December 2.

Robbers at Gateway Poly, Ogun

Students who spoke in separate interviews disclosed that the robbery attacks had been recurring but got to their peak in November.

According to a source, the robbers invaded students’ hostels at Ode-Remo at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, and launched the attack.

The source stated that one person lost his life while nine others were injured, including a landlord.

Also speaking on the incident, a senior lecturer at the polytechnic said:

"According to the story I heard, the guy that was shot (dead) is not our student, he graduated last session hopefully expecting to come back for his HND next session."

A police source closer to the community confirmed the attack, according to The Punch.

