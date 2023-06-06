A student of the University of Lagos, identified simply as Adekunle, was shot dead by armed robbers

The UNILAG student was said to be chasing an armed robber who stole a female schoolmate's iPhone 7 plus

The Lagos state Police Command, PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police has commenced an investigation to arrest the suspects

Yaba, Lagos state - Tragedy struck on Saturday, June 3 in the Yaba area of Lagos, when a student of the University of Lagos, identified simply as Adekunle, was shot dead while chasing an armed robber who stole a schoolmate's iPhone 7 plus.

According to The PUNCH, a man hanging at the back of the shuttle bus the deceased, and a schoolmate identified simply as Opeyemi boarded from Yaba to UNILAG, dispossessed Opeyemi of her iPhone 7 plus.

UNILAG student shot dead over stolen schoolmate’s iPhone 7 plus. Photo Credit: Bankole Abayomi Oyeniyi I (Banky). Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

How the tragic incident happened

The 23-year-old deceased student was said to have ran after the robber who jumped down from the bus and fled.

The tragic incident happened when one of the hoodlums suspected to be working with the fleeing suspect appeared from nowhere and shot the UNILAG student when he was closing in on the suspect on Harvey Road, Moore Road Junction, in the Yaba area of the state.

The newspaper reported that an eyewitness said the UNILAG student died on the spot after the robber’s accomplice shot him in the head.

He said:

“The incident happened on June 3 around 9pm. What happened was that someone shot the deceased at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot. An ATM card found on him bears the name Adekunle.

“Later on, we gathered from a girl that gave her name as Opeyemi, who claimed to be a student of Business Administration, UNILAG, that she and the deceased, whom she knew as a student of UNILAG, boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba and were heading to UNILAG when she got dispossessed of her iPhone 7 Plus by a thief hanging at the back of the bus.

“She said the deceased attempted to help by pursuing the robber but in the process, another group of persons came out and one of them shot him at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot.”

The Lagos state police spokesman SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation has commenced to track down the suspects behind the death of Adekunle.

Hundeyin said:

“The deceased was a UNILAG student. The suspects are being trailed for possible arrest and the command has contacted the victim’s relatives. The case has been transferred to the SCID, Panti, for discreet investigation.”

