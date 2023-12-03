The military high command is excited following the victory secured by Hannah Reuben, a corporal of the Nigerian Army, at the World Military Wrestling Championship in Azerbaijan

Reuben won gold in the women’s 76kg event at the 36th edition of the wrestling competition organised for militaries across the globe

Her achievement at the championship adds another chapter to the rich legacy of Nigerian athletes making an impact on the international stage

In what could be described as an excellent feat, Nigerian Army personnel, Corporal Hannah Reuben, has won a gold medal at the ongoing 36th World Military Wrestling Championship in Azerbaijan.

Reuben represented the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the women’s 76kg event at the event.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the development via a short video posted on its verified X page (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 2.

According to the Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, the armed forces of Nigeria wrestling team made the indelible mark on the global stage, setting a record and garnering widespread acclaim.

But the female soldier was said to have won a “silver medal in the women’s 76kg event at the 2022 and 2023 African Wrestling Championships.”

The excited Corporal said:

“I want to thank the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, and other service chiefs for ensuring wrestlers in the Nigerian Military attended the 36th World Military Wrestling Championship.”

She added further that the preparations for the tournament were top-notch “because we were provided with all the necessary logistics to excel.”

