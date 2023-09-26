Nigerian Army has announced an online application for 86 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen and Women

Interested applicants are to visit https://recruitment.army.mil.ng for registration from September 25 to October 10, 2023.

Shortlisted candidates will participate in the State Recruitment Screening Exercise scheduled for 6 – 19 November 2023.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has issued a public announcement for the 86 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen and Women.

This was contained in a statement shared via its X handle (formerly Twitter) @HQNigerianArmy, on Tuesday, September 26.

Nigerian Army recruitment is free

According to the statement, the application is free and will commence on Monday, September, 25 and end on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Interested applicants are advised to visit https://recruitment.army.mil.ng for registration.

The Nigerian Army also disclosed that shortlisted candidates will participate in the State Recruitment Screening Exercise scheduled for 6 – 19 November 2023.

The tweet reads:

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

86RRI NIGERIAN ARMY RECRUITMENT

