Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state - A Nigerian teacher working with the Olokinne High School, Ojowo, Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North local government area of Ogun state, Mrs Oluwatosin Aina, has been reported dead.

Mrs Aina, who was said to be in her 50s, allegedly slumped and died in the school shortly after getting permission to go to the hospital when she started feeling unwell on Thursday, November 23.

She was said to have been rushed to the annexe of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Ijebu Igbo of the state, where she was confirmed dead, The punch reported.

The deceased, according to Vanguard, was said to be a Grade Level 14 officer teaching Christian Religious Knowledge.

A source was quoted as saying:

"I heard that she started feeling uncomfortable after getting to the school and got permission from her Principal to go and treat herself but slumped beside her car.

“She was confirmed dead at the hospital she was rushed to."

Teachers are allegedly dying due to stress

Speaking on the sad incident, a teacher who works in the area expressed concern over the rate at which teachers are dying in the state.

The teacher who spoke anonymously said the stress of having limited numbers of teachers is taking a toll on the health of the available few hands.

Teachers association chairman speaks

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, Ogun state, Felix Agbesanwa, has commiserated with the deceased teacher's family.

Agbesanwa also confirmed that the union was aware of the challenges of the shortage of teachers in the school.

Nevertheless, he said the Ogun state government recently gave 1000 OgunTeach interns permanent employment to address the shortage.

Agbesanwa appreciated the government's efforts and called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to resolve other outstanding issues that will further aid teachers' well-being as he had promised.

OAU lecturer slumps, dies in office

In a related development, a lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Osun state, recently slumped and died in his office.

The deceased, identified as Dr Ayo Ojediran, lectured at the institution's Department of Science And Technology Education, Faculty of Education.

The lecturer was found dead in his office on Tuesday, November 14, by some of his colleagues.

