A yet-to-be-identified wheelbarrow pusher has killed himself after stabbing a tax collector to death in Edo state

It was gathered the tragic incident occurred over the collection of N50 daily tickets on Friday, December 1

It was gathered that the suspect killed the tax collector by kicking his wheelbarrow containing bags of items

Benin City, Edo state - Tragedy struck in Benin City, Edo state after a wheelbarrow pusher allegedly stabbed a tax collector to death over N50.

As reported by Daily Trust, the argument had reportedly ensued between the wheelbarrow pusher and the tax collector over the alleged refusal to pay the N50 daily ticket.

The tragic incident happened on Friday on Mission Road on Friday, December 1

It was gathered that the suspect stabbed the tax collector after the revenue collector kicked the wheelbarrow containing bags of items.

On realising the tax collector was dead, the yet-to-be-identified wheelbarrow pusher stabbed himself in the neck and died.

An eyewitness said;

"His approach was very wrong. But, nothing justifies murder. The economic hardship is too much. Nobody knew that the wheelbarrow pusher had a long knife. He stabbed the man to death.

“Some people around wanted to hold him, but he became very wild and said he would kill anybody who came close. He stabbed himself and died.”

The state police spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, confirmed the sad incident.

