A teenager, Mubarak Akadiri, has narrated how he killed a retired head teacher after stealing her phone

Mubarak said he killed the elderly woman, whom his mother works for as a housemaid with a wooden stool

He told the court that the deceased saw him when he was stealing her phone and tried to stop him from escaping

Akure, Ondo state -18-year-old Mubarak Akadiri, has revealed why he killed retired head teacher, Mrs Sidikat Adamolekun, after stealing her phone valued at N66,000 in Ondo state.

The teenager is the son of the 62-year-old victim’s housemaid, The Nation reported.

Ondo teenager confessed that he killed retired head teacher with wooden stool Photo Credit: Court of Appeal

He told an Akure Magistrate Court that he killed the elderly woman with a wooden stool after she caught him stealing her phone.

“As usual, I went to the house to work and I later came back to steal her Samsung phone.

“Unfortunately, the deceased caught me after I have stolen the phone. So, she held me. In an attempt to escape, I used a wooden stool to hit her head, but the old woman kept shouting for help. Thereafter, I hit her repeatedly on her head until she fell and died.”

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni ordered Mubarak remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the outcome of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advice.

Sekoni adjourned the case to March 15, 2024.

