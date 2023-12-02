A magistrate court in Ogba, Ikeja in Lagos state has reportedly granted a bail of N2 million to a boy accused of stealing a bicycle

Ikeja, Lagos state - A Nigerian lawyer, Olanipekun Tobi, has raised alarm after a magistrate court in Ogba, Ikeja in Lagos state granted a bail of N2 million to a boy accused of stealing a bicycle.

Olanipekun said that’s the reason for prison congestion in Nigeria.

He added that the bicycle that the boy was accused of having stolen was not worth N50,000.

The lawyer disclosed this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @OlanipekunTobiD, on Friday, December 1.

He tweeted:

“There is a Magistrate in Ogba, who just set bail conditions for a boy accused of stealing a bicycle. Guess the terms?

“2 million naira!

“Two Million naira bail for a boy who is accused of stealing a bicycle not even worth 50k.

“And you wonder how our jails are overpopulated?

Nigerians react

Reacting to the magistrate's bail condition, prominent lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, described it as Outrageous and ridiculous!

@InibeheEffiong

Outrageous and ridiculous!

@Brown__Sophie

Outrageous

And you tell me that the Magistrate will sleep well at night.

@itweetmamind

Quite outrageous tbh. But I believe you can appeal a bail application to the high court which can then vary the decision of the magistrate court.

@sonofomenuko

See, it is true our laws/constitution are bad in some respects, but the major problem is with the people manning our institutions. How does a Magistrate not apply proportionality in a situation like this? Sad!

@DISSENTING_VIEW

I think the courts should revisit the standard they use in dishing out bail. That is how they will ask an accused to provide sureties who are level 14 civil servants with evidence of ownership of property worth 100m, not knowing it is not within the lawful means to acquire such.

@masurge7

Just keep wondering if these guys on the bench are humans

@EbunoluwaD_

Wow

How do they even come up with things like this?

What kind of ridiculous amount is this?

@Uncle_B2K

Very unreasonable! However, no form of campaign against the judiciary would change the conditions. Only due process would do. The lawyer of the boy knows the right thing to do. Let him just do it ASAP.

Source: Legit.ng