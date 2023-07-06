FCT, Abuja - Federal High Court in Abuja was on Thursday, July 6, granted bail at N50million to suspended DCP Abba Kyari in a charge in which he and two of his siblings are accused of failing to declare assets to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The NDLEA had filed the 24-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/2022 against Kyari and his two siblings – Mohammed Baba Kyari and Ali Kyari – in respect of which they were arraigned last month.

Suspended high-ranking Nigerian police officer, Abba Kyari, has been granted bail. Photo credit: Datti Assalafiy

Source: Facebook

In a ruling, Justice James Omotosho granted conditional bail to Abba Kyari at the sum of N50m with two sureties in like sum, The Nation reported.

Justice Omotosho added that the sureties must have property worth N250m within jurisdiction, among other conditions.

The judge held that, even when Abba Kyari meets the bail conditions, the endorsement of his release warrant is subject to developments in a sister case in which he is being tried with four others on alleged involvement in dealing in illicit substance.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He has been denied bail twice in the other case pending before Justice Emeka Nwite, also of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

His two siblings were earlier granted bail by Justice Omotosho.

Abba Kyari finally speaks, reveals those who are behind alleged plot to destroy him

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police, alleged that members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are behind his travails.

The embattled senior police officer made this claim when he appeared before a probe panel led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Tension as Abba Kyari reportedly escapes murder in prison

Legit.ng also reported that Kyari nearly got murdered by aggrieved inmates, who accused him of insincerity in bribe-for-release deals when he was in active service, a report by Premium Times stated.

The newspaper stated that internal documents and officials said the attack happened on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, months after Kyari was remanded following his ongoing trial for drug-related offences.

Source: Legit.ng