Popular real estate mogul Abel Egbarin, best known as Abu Abel, trended online over his recent philanthropic act

The socialite was seen in an Instagram live session disclosing the travel plans he made for fast-rising skitmaker Baba Orobo

Netizens who came across the viral clip couldn't help but express their astonishment at what he had done for the comedian

Real estate Mugul Abel Egbarin, popularly known as Abu Abel, has solely sponsored fast-rising Nigerian skit maker Baba Orobo to America.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng online, the businessman was recorded live on Instagram, elaborating on the arrangements and paperwork he facilitated for the comic man.

Abu Abel sponsors Baba Orobo to America Credit: @abel_egbarin, @angelbabaorobo

Source: Instagram

Abu disclosed that all the necessary travel documents were ready, from passports to visa.

Earlier this year, the entrepreneur made waves on the internet for his presence at the candlelight procession of the late singer Mohbad.

See the video below

Netizens appreciate Abu Abel

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

federalblog:

"Presidential. God bless you abundantly."

tayosuleimanalausa:

"May almighty Allah continue to bless you Amiiin."

s.moscolee:

"See wetting samlarry sef Dey do. But nah to Dey bully and collect boys Cuban."

muiz_____________007:

"It different Abu Abel, Samilarry werey wo."

somebodyssonii:

"Respect to Abul 100 times."

official_tizkid001:

"See as them beg beg for the love, Omoh . How many people can he help."

Abu Abel gives Mohbad’s wife and son N2m

Abu stirred emotions online with a philanthropic act he recently pulled as he sends Mohbad's son Liam Aloba N2m.

A screenshot of the receipt of the money sent to Mohbad's son's account has emerged online, and it has got people talking.

In reaction to the philanthropic act, netizens slammed the socialite, noting that he is not the type of person they want close to the #JusticeforMohbad's cause.

Abu Abel allegedly sent boys to attack DJ Chicken

Legit.ng recalls reporting when DJ Chicken was attacked and assaulted by some men in a viral clip.

According to reports, the assailants acted on the order of the famous Lagos big boy, Abul Abel.

At the time of the event, it was noted that the attack was instigated because of some comments DJ Chicken made about the real estate boss during one of his IG live sessions.

Source: Legit.ng