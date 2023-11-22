Staff members of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, have something to celebrate as the management has approved a 20 per cent salary increment

Ota, Ogun state - The management of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state, has increased the salary of workers of the institution to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, said the new salary is an increment of 20 per cent

Covenant University workers get salary increment Photo Credit: @thecableindex

Prof. Adebayo made this known in a statement on Wednesday, November 22, Daily Trust reported.

He added that the salary increase will take effect in September to boost the morale and commitment of the Faculty and Staff of the University.

“The VC appreciated the Board of Regents of the University, led by the Chancellor, Dr. David Oyedepo, in making such a compassionate decision to alleviate the harsh economic situation of the country for the University’s workforce,”

“No teacher should earn less than N250k monthly”: Reps call for salary increment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on University Education, Abubakar Fulata, urged the Federal government to increase the salary of primary, secondary and university teachers in the country.

Fulata said no primary school teachers should earn less than N250,000, N500,000 for secondary school teachers and N1 million for university lecturers as monthly remuneration.

The lawmaker stated this while speaking at a One-Day National Stakeholders’ Workshop on the Development of a Roadmap for the Nigerian Education Sector (2023-2027), in Abuja on Thursday, October 19.

Nigerian Lawmakers Demand Salary, Allowance Increase

Following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the House of Representatives have demanded an increase in their salaries and allowances.

The federal lawmakers made the demand during a meeting held on Tuesday, July 11, after going into an executive session during plenary.

It was gathered that the House was forced by the demands for salaries and allowances increase to go into executive session to douse tension.

