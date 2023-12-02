Ogun State governor has that the state would become an oil-producing state soon

He said that oil exploration would begin in two local government areas of the state

He also said his administration established the Ministry of Mineral Resources in the state

Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State governor, has disclosed that the state will soon be given frontier status and join the league of oil-producing states in the country.

Ogun state governor said the state has commenced discussion on the exploration of oil Photo Credit: Ogun govt, LENblR

According to a Punch report, he said this while presenting the 2024 appropriation bill titled, ‘Budget of Sustained Growth and Development’ at the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Discussion ongoing

According to Abiodun, the state has commenced discussion on oil exploration in Tongeji Island and Olokola in the Ipokia and Ogun Waterside local government areas of the state, respectively.

He said:

Discussions are ongoing regarding the exploration of oil in Tongeji Island, Ipokia Local Government Area, and Olokola, in Ogun Water-Side Local Government Area, respectively. We are confident that very soon, we will be given frontier status and will soon join the league of oil-producing states.

Abiodun also revealed that his administration had established the Ministry of Mineral Resources, tasked with managing the overall management and operation of the abundant natural resources in the state, in anticipation of the state's newfound status as an oil-producing entity.

