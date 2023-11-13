A woman has lost her life in the process of trying to create peace between aggrieved church members in Lagos state

the woman identified simply as Rachel Johnson, was stabbed to death whilst settling church members who were fighting during a crusade, at Abaranje, Ikotun, Lagos state

The police in the state disclosed that the deceased’s husband, Okerube Johnson, reported the matter to the station in the wee hours on Saturday, November 11

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ikeja, Lagos state - A woman identified simply as Rachel Johnson, has been killed.

Vanguard reported that the 47-year-old woman was stabbed to death while separating a fight between church members at Abaranje, Ikotun area of the state.

Lagos police have confirmed the death of a woman murdered while separating angry church members. Photo credit: the Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The husband narrates how his wife was killed to the police in Lagos

Reacting to the development, a senior police officer disclosed that at about 3:00am on Saturday, November 11, the deceased’s husband, identified as Okerube Johnson, came to Ikotun Police station to report that his wife, Rachel, had been stabbed dead.

Narrating what led to his wife's demise, Johnson, according to the police “told us that while she was separating the fighters, one of them stabbed her in the neck with a sharp object. And she started bleeding.

“She was immediately rushed to Igando General Hospital. But all efforts to revive her proved abortive as she bled to death.”

Lagos police say the suspect is on the run

The Lagos state public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, was contacted for an update.

He said:

“The suspect is still on the run. We are yet to make any arrest at the moment but efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing perpetrator.”

Sani reacts to alleged 'manhood stealing' in Abuja

Meanwhile, former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the alleged stealing of 'manhood' in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Senator Sani reacted via an X post on Saturday, October 7, noting that the frequent lynching of suspected manhood thieves was unruly.

His reaction is on the heels of the incident that transpired in the Abuja satellite area of Dei Dei, where an angry mob attacked a police officer of the Gwagwa police division.

Rivers Police parade woman for bathing husband with hot oil

In another report, a woman who bathed her husband with hot oil in Rivers state has landed in police custody.

Knowing what might befall her going forward, the woman regrets her actions and asks for forgiveness.

Confirming her arrest, the Rivers state police command paraded the woman and some crime suspects.

Source: Legit.ng