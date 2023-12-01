A renowned Zamfara-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe, has become the first major casualty of the state political crisis

Sheikh Jangebe was forced to resign after his special prayer that the immediate former governor, Bello Matawalle, should be successful in the forthcoming re-run election

Supporters of the incumbent governor, Dauda Lawal, who were uncomfortable with the Islamic cleric's prayer allegedly played politics to see his exit

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Gusua, Zamfara state - A renowned Zamfara-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe, has opened up about the special prayer that landed him in trouble in Zamfara state.

Sheikh Jangebe had offered special prayers for the former governor, Bello Matawalle to be successful in the forthcoming re-run election in the state, Daily Trust reported.

‘Special prayer’ landed Zamfara cleric, Sheikh Jangebe into trouble Photo Credit: Sheikh Dr. Imam Muhammadu Tukur Sani Jangebe

Source: Facebook

The Sunday, November 19 special prayers did not go down well with supporters of the incumbent governor, Dauda Lawal.

Sheikh Jangebe was forced to resign from his position as chief imam of the famous Islamic Foundation Juma’at Mosque in the heat of the controversy.

Explaining the reason behind his decision, he said he resigned to safeguard the lives and property of the Muslim faithful in the state.

He disclosed that he heard about the plan to remove him and decided to resign a day before the planned sack.

“Having heard about their plans, I wrote a resignation letter on November 23, 2023, and handed over the affairs of the mosque to my deputy. I am blessed with followers within and outside Zamfara. I do not know what would happen on Friday if I come to the mosque, therefore, I purposely resigned from my position in order to avoid possible clash among Muslims.”

The Islamic scholar noted that “peace is the bedrock of every development and power belongs to God and He gives it to whoever He wants. Politicians should always keep this in mind.”

Zamfara Chief Imam suddenly resigns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Jangebe resigned amid the political differences between Governor Lawal and his predecessor, Mattawalle, the minister of state for Defence.

In a letter sent to the mosque’s management committee, the Chief Imam said he decided to resign to ensure the safety and security of the mosque and its community.

Meanwhile, the resignation of the Chief Imam was strongly connected to a video clip in which he was seen condemning Governor Lawal and praising his predecessor, Matawale.

Matawalle breaks silence on plots to get him sacked

In another report, Matawalle responded to other embezzlement allegations against him.

The former Zamfara state governor said the allegations were schemes used by Governor Dauda Lawal to tarnish his legacy.

He said the incumbent governor was not pleased that he was appointed minister in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

Source: Legit.ng