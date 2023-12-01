The Redeemed Church has cracked down on indecent dressing in Redemption City

RCCG under the leadership of Pastor Enoch Adeboye has issued strict measures targeting both residents and their guardians

The special assistant to the general overseer, Oladele Balogun, confirmed the development to newsmen via a memo on Thursday, November 30

The Redemption City in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) campground, Mowe, Ogun State, said it will mete out sanctions on any resident caught dressing indecently within the church premises.

The church leadership made this known in a memo signed from the office of the special assistant to the general overseer, Oladele Balogun, and obtained by The PUNCH on Thursday, November 30.

According to Balogun, the action was necessary to maintain the ‘Holy City’ status of the Redemption City.

He added that such sanctions will not be limited to children caught in the act alone but it will also be extended to parents and guardians of such children.

Part of the memo read:

“We wish to formally inform all residents of Redemption City that, in our commitment to preserving the city’s sanctity and upholding its esteemed ‘Holy City’ status, the mission authority is implementing stricter measures against indecent dressing throughout the city.

“The security operatives and Kingsford Security are hereby further directed not to allow anyone who dresses indecently to enter the Redemption City forthwith. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support.”

