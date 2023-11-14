The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed the amount spent on intervention projects

The popular man of God said the Redeemed Church spent N61 billion on intervention projects across the country.

He disclosed this at the inauguration of the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre in Akwa Ibom state

Eket, Akwa Ibom state - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said the church has spent N61 billion on intervention projects across the country.

As reported by Tribune, Adeboye disclosed this during the inauguration of the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at Immanuel General Hospital in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Adeboye was represented by Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Intercontinental Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) of RCCG at the event on Monday, November 13.

He noted that the centre is equipped with three brand-new dialysis machines, a water treatment plant, and a 130 KVA generator.

“We have spent over N61 billion on intervention projects in Nigeria”

According to Adeboye, RCCG had 1,200 functioning dialysis machines in their health facilities across the country, Guardian reported.

“The initial beneficiary states are Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Bauchi, Borno, Anambra, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Abuja.

“This dialysis centre will be the 27th in the series of our specialised medical interventions: intensive care units, dialysis centres, cancer screening centres, and primary health centres donated by the Love Foundation.”

