Primate Ayodele has issued a fresh warning concerning the stability of African nations

The renowned cleric has predicted that more coups will happen in the African nation in 2024

According to Ayodele, this revelation is a warning for all African leaders to do the needful and develop their nations

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that a coup will take place in the African region.

African leaders have been urged to do the needful else they might contend with a military takeover in 2024. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele, SAIDU BAH/AFP via Getty Images

He made this revelation in his fresh prophetic message shared on his official X page (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, November 28.

According to the man of God, the recent Sierra Leone military attack is an indication that another coup will happen in the African region.

The fierce prophet disclosed:

"The Sierra Leone military barracks attacks in the early hour of Sunday 26th of November is again a signal that another military coup will still happen in the Africa region. This is a warning to all Africa leaders to do the needful in developing the region.

"Count from now to nine months, two countries will have military interventions and military takeover' they will be trying to normalise things because the politicians may not do what is needful."

Watch Primate Ayodele's full video below:

ECOWAS parliament wants sanctions against Niger Republic lifted

Meanwhile, some concerned parliamentarians of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament have urged President Tinubu and other member states to lift the sanctions placed on the Niger Republic following the military takeover.

This appeal was made on Wednesday, November 22, by Senator Ali Ndume (Nigeria), Hon. Djibo Ali Amadou (Niger Rep), Hon. Issa Salifou (Benin), Hon Abdullahi Balarabe Salame (Sokoto) and other legislators of the ECOWAS parliament from other members states.

Addressing journalists shortly after the opening ceremony of the 2nd ordinary session of the ECOWAS parliament attended by Legit.ng in Abuja, Senator Ndume said neighbouring Nigeria states are bearing the cost of the damage triggered by these sanctions.

