Celestial Church leader, Olatosho Oshoffa, has condemned the invitation of Portable and Pasuma to Praise Night in one of the church branches

Oshoffa said he has spoken with the pastor in charge of the parish and he promised to make amend

According to Oshoffa, the parish pastor said Portable and Pasuma would no longer feature at the Praise Night service

Ketu, Lagos state - The Shepherd-in-charge of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters, Ketu, Olatosho Oshoffa, has reacted to the invitation of Fuji singer, Pasuma, and street-hop artiste, Portable, to the praise night of one of the church parishes.

Oshoffa said the poster carrying the photos of Pasuma and Portable to ta Praise Night is condemnable.

Celestial Church pastor condemns Portable, Pasuma's invitation to Praise Night Photo Credit: Olatosho Oshoffa

He stated this in a post on his Facebook page, following the reactions and knocks the church has received on social media.

The Celestial Church leader disclosed that he had spoken with the pastor in charge of the parish and promised to make amends.

According to the post, the parish pastor promised that Pasuma and Portable would no longer feature at the Praise Night.

"Dear Celestians, I have just spoken to the Shepherd in Charge of the above Parish at length. He has promised to make amendments to the posters.

"He has promised that the said contested artists would NOT come for the Nights. There is No doubt the said poster is very CONDEMNABLE. God bless CCC. Amen."

Portable, Pasuma, others to perform at celestial church, Netizens blow hot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian Celestial Church came under fire on social media over the poster released by one of its branches on social media.

On Facebook, the C.C.C Land of Goshen Cathedral shared a poster ahead of their upcoming Ankara praise night event to reveal some of the artistes who would be in attendance.

Several netizens were however not pleased with the choice of musicians gracing the church event.

How church suspended pastor for inviting Pasuma

Meanwhile, in 2015, Legit.ng reported that The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) through its provincial headquarters on Lagos Island cancelled a three-day outdoor crusade of one of its parishes.

The cancellation came after the criticism that followed the invitation of the Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as a guest artist for the crusade.

Pasuma's picture appeared on the handbill advert alongside the gospel singer Tope Alabi and a former band leader of the late Fela Anikulapo's Egypt 80 band, Kereke Jike.

