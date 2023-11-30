The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, is proposing N15 billion to construct a new residence for the vice president

Wike said the project is not renovation but a new house to give the VP “a befitting residence” in the nation's capital

The former Rivers state governor said the project will be finished and commissioned in May 2024

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has proposed N15 billion to construct a new residence for the vice president in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

This development was announced despite the bad state of the nation’s economy.

Wike plans to spend N15bn for a new befitting VP residence Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Wike made this known while defending the N61.5 billion 2023 FCT supplementary budget before the House of Representatives FCT Committee on Wednesday, November 29, Premium Times reported

The FCT Minister said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the construction in 2010 for N7 billion but the project was abandoned.

The former River state government is proposing to spend N5 billion in the 2023 FCT supplementary budget

According to Wike, the project was conceived to give the VP “a befitting residence”.

“The current residence was built by the military — the Aguda House. The government then said look, we want to build a more befitting residence for the vice president, and that was in 2010."

He added that:

“We are not renovating. It is a new job that was approved in 2010. We are saying that we should be able to finish it and we will commission it in May 2024.”

