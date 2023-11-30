President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a meeting with the Head of the Commonwealth, King Charles III of England

Tinubu described the meeting with King Charles III on Thursday, November 30, as a productive outing

He disclosed that the meeting was to strengthen the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

London, United Kingdom - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with King Charles III of England ahead of the COP28 Climate Action Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tinubu said the meeting was productive and he is optimistic about the positive impact the joint efforts will have on the planet’s future.

Tinubu meets With King Charles III of England to strengthen the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement issued via its official X page (formerly known as Twitter)@officialABAT

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu disclosed that the meeting is to strengthen the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

"I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, and a passionate climate advocate.

"The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic about the positive impact our joint efforts will have on our planet’s future as we look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at #COP28."

The President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ngelale Ajuri, also confirmed the meeting on his X page, @AjuriNgelale.

He posted:

President Bola Tinubu meets King Charles of England ahead of the COP28 Climate Action Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

N27.5trn Budget: President Tinubu lists 7 things to tackle in 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu listed his priorities in the 2024 N27.5 trillion Appropriation Bill he presented to the Joint National Assembly on Wednesday, November 28.

Addressing the lawmakers during the presentation of the 2024 budget, the president promised a total overhauling of the internal security of the country to enhance the capabilities of the enforcement so that lives, properties and investments in the country can be safeguarded.

Tinubu said his 2024 budget will prioritise human capital development with special attention to children. He added that human capital remained the major critical resource needed for national development.

Source: Legit.ng