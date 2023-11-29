Unknown gunmen on Wednesday, November 29, attacked the Cross River Ministry of Education in Calabar

During the attack, the armed men shot at the accountant on his thigh after trailing him to the secretariat

The state police command spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, has confirmed the unfortunate incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Cross River state, Calabar - Gunmen on Wednesday, November 29, attacked the Cross River state Ministry of Education and shot at an accountant.

Police in Calabar have reacted to the attack by gunmen on an accountant in the state on Wednesday, November 29. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The gunmen according reportedly acacountant to the old Government Secretariat near Government House in Calabar and was shot on the thigh, from a bank where he had gone to make some withdrawals.

Daily Nigerian reported that the two gunmen were said to have trailed the victim to his office complex where they forcefully took the bag containing money from him after shooting him at close range.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Police react as gunmen attack accountant in Calabar

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident and said the victim was immediately rushed to the Naval Referral hospital for medical attention.

Condemning the act, Ugbo revealed that the police were already on the trail of the gunmen who were said to have trailed the victim on motorcycle.

The city has recently witnessed a surge in robbery attacks on motorcycles.

Gunmen kill 2 police officers, civilian in Imo

Legit.ng reported on Monday, November 27 that gunmen have shot dead two policemen and a civilian at Ahiara Junction in the Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

As reported by The Punch, the gunmen attack occurred during the visit of the newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, to Mbaise on Monday.

It was gathered that the attackers immediately they arrived opened fire on the police officers who were in uniform.

Unknown assailants gun down prominent Imo monarch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eze Joe Ochulor, the traditional ruler of the Otulu community in the Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area (LGA) of Imo state, was killed.

The Imo monarch who was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen on Saturday morning, November 25, was reportedly killed in the evening.

On Sunday, November 26, The Punch quoted a source as saying the monarch’s body was discovered on the roadside at Mbutu community in the neighbouring Aboh Mbaise LGA.

Gunmen kill retired policeman, wife in Imo Also in Imo

Also, Legit.ng reported that some gunmen shot dead a couple identified simply as Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Owobo, who hailed from Edo state, was a retired assistant superintendent of police.

Source: Legit.ng