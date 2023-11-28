Singer Tems Speaks on The Most Dangerous Thing She's Done in Her Life, Wants to do it Again
- Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, recently shared a gripping account of her escapades
- The Higher hitmaker noted that it was one of her most dangerous adventures, considering the fright that came with it
- Speaking further about her terrifying experience, she shared her enthusiasm for wanting to embark on such moment again
Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has narrated the one time she endangered her life.
In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok, the Higher hitmaker spoke about the risky adventure, immense excitement, and anxiety.
She said that it was her uncle who convinced her and her cousins to join them.
At first, she was enthusiastic about the opportunity to skydive. However, her mood changed when they were suspended in the air.
Tems acknowledged that despite her initial fright, the experience ended up being thrilling and spoke about the chances of doing it for the second time.
See the video below
Tems Speaks on her journey to global recognition
The Grammy award-winning Afrobeats star described her journey to the global spotlight as testimony.
She talked about her journey from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure worldwide.
Delivering a prologue at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States, on July 2, 2023, Tems said
: "You know, my life is a testimony. I guess, for those who don’t understand, I’m from Lagos, Nigeria."
