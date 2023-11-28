Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, recently shared a gripping account of her escapades

The Higher hitmaker noted that it was one of her most dangerous adventures, considering the fright that came with it

Speaking further about her terrifying experience, she shared her enthusiasm for wanting to embark on such moment again

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has narrated the one time she endangered her life.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok, the Higher hitmaker spoke about the risky adventure, immense excitement, and anxiety.

Tems shares horrifying experience Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

She said that it was her uncle who convinced her and her cousins to join them.

At first, she was enthusiastic about the opportunity to skydive. However, her mood changed when they were suspended in the air.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Tems acknowledged that despite her initial fright, the experience ended up being thrilling and spoke about the chances of doing it for the second time.

See the video below

Tems Speaks on her journey to global recognition

The Grammy award-winning Afrobeats star described her journey to the global spotlight as testimony.

She talked about her journey from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure worldwide.

Delivering a prologue at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States, on July 2, 2023, Tems said

: "You know, my life is a testimony. I guess, for those who don’t understand, I’m from Lagos, Nigeria."

Davido professes admiration for Tems

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, earlier triggered a flurry of emotion with a recent post honouring Tems.

The DMW boss praised Tems' hit single, Me and You. She co-produced the track with the Ghanaian DJ GuiltyBeatz.

However, many who came across the post gave it different meanings.

Old video of Davido meeting his secondary school teacher trends

Earlier, an old clip of Davido visiting his secondary school teacher stirred reactions online.

The Afrobeat star in the throwback video was seen visiting his alma mater along with members of his DMW crew.

In the clip, the singer was surrounded by some teaching and non-teaching staff members as they excitedly tried to capture their moment with him.

Source: Legit.ng