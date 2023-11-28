The last has not been heard in the confrontation between Chef Dammy and her pastor, Samuel Adegoke

Things got to a head after the reported arrest of the chef who attempted to break a Guinness World Record

The Ekiti State Government has now filed a lawsuit against Pastor Samuel Adegoke demanding N10 million damages on behalf of Chef Dammy

The Directorate of Citizens Rights (DCR) at the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice has taken legal action against Samuel Adegoke.

This is coming after the arrest and release of Chef Dammy, who fell out with Adegoke earlier in October.

The Ekiti State Government is demanding N10m damages. Photo credit: Instagram/Chef Dammy.

Adegoke is the lead pastor at the Spirit Word Global Mission, a church based in Ekiti and who sponsored Chef Damy's controversial cookathon.

It all began when Chef Dammy went public, informing Nigerians that the pastor should be held responsible if anything untoward happened to her.

The pastor did not take that lying low as he, through his lawyers, demanded a public apology and N22 million for damages.

Ekiti government fights for Dammy

Things got out of hand when Chef Dammy was arrested by the police, reportedly acting on Pastor Adegoke's orders.

But in a counter-move, the Ekiti State Government rose in defence of the chef and has now dragged Adegoke to court.

Part of the prayers sought by the lawsuit include a declaration that the continued harassment, molestation, threat of arrest, and intimidation by Mr Samuel and the Nigerian police, infringes on the fundamental human rights of Chef Dammy.

Also, the suit is seeking a restraining order against the arrest of Chef Dammy as well as damages of N10 in her favour.

Chef Dammy leaves her church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who was part of the cooking marathon held in Ekiti by Chef Damilola Adeparusi said the young lady told lies on Instagram.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the man, Ajewole Samuel, said Chef Dammy is no longer a member of the Spirit World Mission.

Samuel challenged Chef Dammy to come up with evidence to show that the pastor of the church, Adegoke Jeremiah, was after her.

