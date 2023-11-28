Bishop David Oyedepo's son, Isaac, has announced the unveiling of his own church, "Isaac Evangelistic Ministries"

The cleric made the announcement on Tuesday, following a report that his father has granted him permission to commence his ministration

Following the announcement, Christian faithful took to the comment section of the post and wished Isaac Oyedepo well in his new journey

Son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church, also known as the Winners Chapel, Isaac, has unveiled his church called "Isaac Evangelistic Ministries".

In a tweet on Tuesday, November 28, the cleric announced the development, saying, "UNVEILING OF THE ISAAC OYEDEPO EVANGELISTIC MINISTRIES".

The development followed a report that his father, Oyedepo, has granted his permission and was welcomed by many of his followers on social media, who wished him well and showered him their prayers.

Nigerians welcome Oyedepo's son as he start his ministration

Below are some of their comments:

Olaotan Edagbami prayed for the Bishop's son and wished him well. He said:

"Congratulations, sir, as you pursue God's purpose for your life full-time. May all the prophetic and fatherly blessing proclaimed over you come to pass and remain so in Jesus' name."

Emmanuel Attat said:

"Congratulations @TheIsaacOyedepo. The anointing remains ever fresh with lasting impact in Jesus' name."

Grace believed the existence of the Holy Spirit is generic in the family of the Oyedepo. She said:

"Congratulations, sir!!! I saw it coming a long time ago. It was obvious to the discerning heart that you carried a different mandate. God is in the generations of the Oyedepos. More grace to our dear Papa. More grace to you, too. Keep the fire burning. In Jesus' name. Amen."

Michael Ekele also prayed for the pastor for the unveiling. He said:

"Congratulations sir wishing you more grace and fresh oil in Jesus mighty name."

Adewumi Adeyemi praised God for the growth of Pastor Isaac Oyedepo. He said:

"He who is the Alpha will also be the Omega. Huge congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng