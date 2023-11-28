Suspected Boko Haram insurgents group of loggers and killed eleven of them in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state

The terrorists attacked the loggers while working at their charcoal site on Monday, November 27

It was gathered that six loggers were killed instantly while the additional five bodies were recovered on Tuesday, November 28

Borno state - Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly beheaded 11 loggers in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the tragic incident occurred near Bale, a remote village in Damboa lga on Monday, November 27.

Local vigilante sources said the bodies of the victims were recovered at the scene around 5 pm.

A top member of the vigilante group said the insurgents surrounded the loggers while working at their charcoal site and killed six of them instantly.

“They came on camels and surrounded us, they were like 15. I ran very fast and they ran after me. Fortunately, I am familiar with the terrain; that was how I escaped.

“Later, we mobilised and went to the scene. Behold, six bodies were on the site but we didn’t hear from the other five persons.

“This morning, an additional five bodies were recovered so we have a total of 11 corpses. So far the soldiers and vigilantes are currently in the area.”

Another vigilante source said:

“Yes, six persons were recovered from the scene yesterday (Monday) evening and they were dismembered. They were found in a pool of blood because all parts of their bodies were cut into pieces.

“We have buried them this evening according to the Islamic rites. Although five people were missing. We don’t know if they escaped or were abducted.”

