A court has sent a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Nwaigwe Stephen, to prison for allegedly defiling and impregnating a teenage girl

The victim claimed that the priest had been forcefully having sex with her since he was 14-year-old

The teenager said Fr. Nwaigwe took her to Benin City, Edo state after she informed him she was pregnant

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Akwa, Anambra state - A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Nwaigwe Stephen, has been remanded to the Nigerian Correctional Center, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a teenage girl in Anambra state.

The Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court in Awka, Anambra state capital gave the judgement on November 20, Tribune reported.

Catholic Priest remanded in prison for impregnating teenager Photo Credits: @NwaAdaIgbo1/Court of Appeal

Rev. Fr. Nwaigwe was said to have met the teenager at the St. Albert The Great Catholic Church Parish, Obosi, where he was invited for a religious church programme.

The priest allegedly forcefully took the pregnant minor to Benin City, Edo State, where she delivered her baby.

The teenager told the court that the priest took her from her parents to live with him when she was 14 years old, The Punch reported.

She said the Rev Fr promised to sponsor her education, while she equally served as his cook.

The victim narrated that after she moved in with the priest, he started forcing himself on her sexually until she became pregnant at the age of 17.

She further stated that the priest took her from Ihiala, where they lived, to somewhere in Benin City, Edo State, after she him about her pregnancy.

The teenager said the priest took her to a couple, who he introduced to her as his brother and brother’s wife.

“But when I gave birth to my baby at a native birth attendant’s house in Benin City, I was told that the baby died and when I made efforts for them to show me the dead baby, they said it had been buried”.

Ogun man defiles teenager who got drunk during church event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 32-year-old man, Gbenga Kolawole, was arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl in Adubi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the suspect took advantage of the victim after she got drunk during an annual church event.

Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling teenage girl

A bricklayer, Gabriel Awaye, was sentenced to life in prison twice for defiling a 13-year-old girl in his room in the Agbado Oke-Odo area of Lagos state.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court delivered the judgement on Wednesday, November 1.

According to the judge, the prosecution proved the ingredients of the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault against Awaye

